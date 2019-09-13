SACRAMENTO – The Bureau of Reclamation issued a Right-of-Use authorization Thursday that allows for the construction of a transmission line project on two remote 40-acre parcels east of Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
The 19-acre Swan Lake North Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project site, adjacent to the Lost River, will be used to construct and maintain an electrical transmission line, associated right-of-way, four mono-poles that support the transmission line and temporary access roads.
The authorization permits Swan Lake North Hydro to develop a 393.3-megawatt hydropower generating facility through a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) license for private development.
Reclamation adopted and re-circulated FERC’s Final Environmental Impact Statement on July 19, and signed a Record of Decision Thursday authorizing public land use.
Reclamation worked with FERC on the development of the Final EIS beginning in 2016.
The Final EIS is available at https://bit.ly/2kK8EqS; view the ROD at https://on.doi.gov/2m9u2Gf.
For more information, contact Laura Williams at 541-880-2581 or ljwilliams@usbr.gov.