A man suspected of stealing a vehicle fled from deputies Monday afternoon in Klamath Falls and was arrested hours later in Malin.
Matthew Carlton Drake Jr. was arrested Monday evening and is currently in the Klamath County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude and 10 outstanding warrants.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 3:30 p.m. to a call of a stolen vehicle spotted on Keller Drive, near Highway 39 in Klamath Falls.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not pull over. Deputies, along with officers from Malin Police Department, pursued. The pursuit was called off at one point, due to potential danger to the public.
Then at 5:30 p.m., Malin officers again located the vehicle and its driver, Drake Jr., and took him into custody.