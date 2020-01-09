Siskiyou County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Yreka, California, man in connection with a homicide that occurred more than eight months ago in rural Northern California.
Timothy Chase McDonald, 22, of Yreka, was arrested Tuesday evening for murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Spencer Richard Hodgson of Klamath River, a small community about 27 miles northwest of Yreka, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department.
McDonald was being held Wednesday in the Siskiyou County Jail on $1 million bail, records show.
Hodgson was found dead last April near a rural road in the Klamath River area. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The arrest follows a request for information issued by authorities less than a week ago, when a $50,000 reward was announced for tips related to the shooting.
The sheriff’s office said McDonald’s arrest stemmed from a tip that prompted detectives to investigate, according to a KTVL News 10 report, but said it’s unclear how much the reward influenced the tip.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said in the release that detectives are still investigating, and asked other witnesses to come forward.
“Although the arrest of Mr. McDonald is a major development in this case, we still have work to do,” Lopey said in the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-842-8318 and reference case No. 1-19-0547.