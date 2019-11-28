The city of Klamath Falls has created an online survey in order to get more community feedback for the Downtown Economic District.
“The results of this survey will help the city know what to propose to property owners at the second EID meeting on Dec. 4 and then present the results to City Council next month,” a narrator explains in an informational video embedded in the survey.
The EID is a fund that was originally established in 2004 to offset maintenance costs downtown. The fund is on a five-year cycle, and since the cycle is due to be renewed in the coming year, it is an opportunity to restructure it to reflect the desires of property owners downtown.
The fund can pay for things like maintenance, landscaping, banners, benches, flowers, sidewalk sweeping and garbage removal.
City staff hosted a meeting on Nov. 13 meeting in which about 20 people gathered to share their ideas for what they would like to see from the fund.
The fund is generated by 25% contributions from property owners, 19% rent from the city-owned South Portal building, and 56% from the general fund.
Survey-takers are asked to rate 11 items, from important to not-important. The items include things like flowers, new trash cans, power washing the sidewalks and outdoor heating.
The boundaries of the downtown EID cover Main Street, Esplanade Avenue, Klamath Avenue, Pine Street, and certain side streets.
The survey can be found here: https://forms.gle/F1fLcS1QsxzPhQjRA.
Further input from the public can also be given to city staff at the next public meeting for the EID, which will be on Dec. 4, although a time and place have not yet been announced.