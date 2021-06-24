The U.S. Supreme Court sided Wednesday with a Dorris strawberry grower, ruling that a California union-organizing law violated the constitutional rights of employers.
In a 6-3 vote, a majority of the court supported arguments presented by Cedar Point Nursery of Dorris, Calif., and co-plaintiff Fowler Packing Company of Fresno, Calif.
At issue was a 1975 state regulation which allowed union organizers access to agricultural employers’ land to meet with employees for a limited amount of time before and after the workday and during lunch breaks. The growers in the case questioned whether the law violated the fifth amendment by allowing access to private land without compensation.
“The access regulation grants labor organizations a right to invade the growers’ property,” wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the majority opinion, overturning a lower court decision which sided with unions.
The fifth amendment prohibits the taking of private property for public use without compensation. The dissent wrote that the California law merely regulated the owners’ right to exclude others from the land, but doesn’t give union organizers 24/7 access to the land. The majority opinion argued that an owners’ right to exclude others from land is a fundamental property right.
The suit arose from a October 2015 incident where members of the United Farm Workers union came onto Cedar Point property where some workers joined the union organizers in protest and some left the worksite, Roberts wrote, citing a Cedar Point complaint.
The strawberry grower sued the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board in 2016. A federal district court dismissed the case and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit concluded that the regulation was constitutional. Wednesday’s Supreme Court opinion overturned the Ninth Circuit ruling.
In a Facebook post, United Farm Workers said the court’s decision “makes a racist and broken farm labor system even more unequal. Farm workers are the hardest working people in America. This decision denies them the right to use their lunch breaks to freely discuss whether they want to have a union. The Supreme Court has failed to balance a farmer’s property rights with a farm worker’s human rights.”
Joshua Thompson, an attorney for the Pacific Legal Foundation, the group which represented the growers, told the Herald and News on Wednesday that he was “over the moon.”
The decision, Thompson said, isn’t a revolutionary change in law but rather clarifies “a murky area of Fifth Amendment takings law.” Thompson said he didn’t expect major workplace laws to be affected, but it may have knock-on effects in some jurisdictions that grant access to private lands for limited amounts of time.
“This decision protects everyone’s freedom to decide for themselves who is — and is not — allowed on their own property,” said Cedar Point Nursery owner and president Mike Fahner in a statement. “We’re very happy with the Court’s ruling today, and we’re excited to keep running our businesses without unlawful interference.”