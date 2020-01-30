A portable dental chair was recently donated by Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club to the Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene Community Health program, according to a news release.
The dental chair will be used by Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene students and instructors in their Community Health Project, which provides dental screenings, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants to elementary students in Mills, Conger, and Merrill and Malin elementary schools. Dental Hygiene students also provide Free Dental Days throughout the community.
The next Free Dental Day, presented by Klamath Health Partnership, will be on Monday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 2074 S. 6th St.