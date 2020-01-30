Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
1-31 Sunrise Rotary

Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club President Mark Willrett (left) presents a portable dental chair to Paula Russell, Dental Hygiene Department Chair, l-r, Elizabeth Wells and Darlene Swigart, both Dental Hygiene instructors; for use at Oregon Tech dental hygiene events.

 Submitted photo

A portable dental chair was recently donated by Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club to the Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene Community Health program, according to a news release.

The dental chair will be used by Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene students and instructors in their Community Health Project, which provides dental screenings, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants to elementary students in Mills, Conger, and Merrill and Malin elementary schools. Dental Hygiene students also provide Free Dental Days throughout the community.

The next Free Dental Day, presented by Klamath Health Partnership, will be on Monday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 2074 S. 6th St.

