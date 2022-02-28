Klamath Film, a nonprofit that promotes filmmaking in the Klamath Basin, is now accepting film submissions for the 10th annual Klamath Independent Film Festival through June 1.
The festival, scheduled to take place Sept. 16-18 at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls and simultaneously presented via livestream and on-demand, is entering its tenth year. Dubbed “the premiere Oregon-centric film festival,” KIFF is the only film festival that exclusively showcases independent films made-in-Oregon, along with submissions from bordering California counties Siskiyou and Modoc.
Festival submissions are split into six categories based on geographic location as northern or southern Oregon, designated as either feature films (40 minutes or longer), shorts (under 40 minutes), and K-12 youth films. K-12 films should be no longer than five minutes. As with 2021’s festival, prize money totaling $5,000 will be divided among the six categories.
Any film completed no later than Jan. 1, 2021 and is made predominantly in Oregon or by an Oregon resident filmmaker is eligible to submit for consideration. Film selections for KIFF will be announced in mid-July. Continuing a popular tradition, award-winning films from the six categories will receive a one-of-a-kind art piece trophy custom carved by the Southern Cascade Woodcrafters Guild along with a cash prize.
The festival is a popular draw for filmmakers and film fans from across the Pacific Northwest to Klamath Falls for several days of films and social activities. Since 2020 due to COVID-19 related crowd restrictions the festival has also been at the forefront of virtual festival structure, presenting KIFF in a hybrid format by livestreaming all on-stage activities and presenting every film along with an exclusive director Q&A on-demand for a limited time.
The festival has grown by leaps and bounds since its early days, established initially in 2013 one year after Klamath Film’s founding as little more than a means for members to showcase their own projects locally. The festival has grown in popularity and volume, now a three-day nationally recognized celebration of Oregon filmmaking. In recent years an opening night gala and street fair have been added to the schedule, along with a variety of social gatherings. In 2020 after the pandemic began KIFF gained further notoriety as the only film festival nationwide able to welcome an in-theater audience.
Filmmakers may submit up to two films for KIFF at https://filmfreeway.com/klamathfilm. There is a $20 submission cost, but fee waivers will be provided to all those that request one. Youth K-12 film category submissions are free. Filmmakers may submit their films from Feb. 1 through June 1.
Sponsors, volunteers, and film screeners are being sought to help present the film festival. If interested, contact info@klamathfilm.org. For more information about the Klamath Independent Film Festival visit www.klamathfilm.org.