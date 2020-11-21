Klamath Falls Subaru announced, as part of the Subaru Loves to Help initiative, a donation of blankets to Marta’s House, according to a news release. The donation is in recognition of National Homeless Youth Awareness Month.
"The Klamath Basin community is fortunate to have such a wonderful organization to support those in need and we are proud to be able to contribute", said Rob Seater, Klamath Falls Subaru general manager.
By donating blankets to shelters in need, Subaru and its retailers hope to provide comfort to homeless Americans this season.The blanket donation is a part of the Subaru Loves to Help pillar, the community-focused initiative of the Subaru Love Promise. For more information visit www.subaru.com/help or www.subaruofklamathfalls.com/subaru-love-promise.htm.