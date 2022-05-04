This Saturday, April 23, 2022, evidence photo provided by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows seized 92.5 pounds (42 kilograms) of illicit fentanyl displayed in Alameda, Calif. The Alameda County Task Force discovered a fentanyl manufacturing lab Friday, April 22, after serving two search warrants in the cities of Oakland and Hayward, Calif., said Lt. Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the sheriff's office. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Oregon is seeing dangerous increases in fentanyl use as counterfeit pills containing the dangerous opioid proliferate the region.
A new analysis medical testing and laboratory firm Millennium Health shows a 58% increase in fentanyl positivity in Oregon drug tests during the first quarter of 2022 compared to last year.
Fentanyl can be 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. It is frequently used in counterfeit oxycodone pills or is mixed with other hard drugs. Fentanyl is linked is the vast majority of deadly drug overdoses in Oregon and nationally.
The report also found fentanyl’s positivity rates in Oregon drug tests has increased 163% since 2020. The dangerous opioid is showing up more in with users of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.
The San Diego-based company said positivity rates for fentanyl were up 197% in Jackson County, 88% in Umatilla County and nearly 60% in Lane and Multinomah counties from March 2021 to March 2022.
"These increases in fentanyl positivity are especially frightening, as a dose of fentanyl as small as a few grains of salt can result in death," said Kelly Olson, director of clinical affairs at Millennium Health. "According to the CDC, last year, Oregon overdose deaths increased 36% compared to a 16% increase nationwide1. Our current Oregon data suggests overdoses may continue to rise in 2022. We have already seen too many Oregon families lose loved ones to fentanyl."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control projects a 36.2 % increase in fatal drug overdoses in Oregon between November 2020 and November 2021 (791 versus 1,077).
The CDC pegs a 32.8% increase in deadly drug overdoses in Washington, a 25.4% jump in California and 26% increase in Idaho over the 12-month period. Many of those deaths are tied to fentanyl and other opioids.
Local police have made a number of recent fentanyl related arrests including drivers transporting pills on Interstate 5. Fentanyl pills have also been present at other drug busts involving meth, heroin and in some instances illegal marijuana grows.
Much of the fentanyl transported into California and the Pacific Northwest comes from Mexico and China with ties to cartels and organized crime syndicates.