Legal marijuana in California is as much as 40% more expensive than unregulated, unlicensed cannabis.
The price discrepancy is driven by high state taxes and levies on legalized marijuana, according to a new analysis by the Reason Foundation.
California’s state and local marijuana taxes and fees total 40% to 45% compared to 20% state and local rates in neighboring Oregon, 25% in Nevada and 30% in Colorado, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.
Higher prices for government-sanctioned marijuana also combine with so-called “cannabis deserts” in much of California and other states where conservative and more rural counties have restricted or banned legal drug sales and cultivation facilities.
Geoffrey Lawrence, managing director for drug policy for the libertarian Reason Foundation, said 80% of California’s local jurisdictions ban or restrict legal marijuana sales and growing.
“There are parts of the states where you do not have legal (marijuana) retail for more than 100 miles,” Lawrence said.
He said Oregon has one legal cannabis retailer for every 6,145 residents compared one legal marijuana location for every 29,282 residents in California.
Those “cannabis deserts” and high state taxes in California are driving demand for illegal pot sales.And that demand — along with continued cannabis prohibitions at the federal level and restrictions on recreational use in 32 states including Florida, Idaho, Texas, Wisconsin and Georgia — drives the scores of illegal cannabis farms and growing operations permeating far northern California and southern Oregon.
Police across the region say there are thousands of unlicensed, illegal cannabis grows on farmland and in clandestine indoor grows at homes and warehouses across the lower part of Oregon and the upper part of California.
Some of those cultivations stems from the region’s long history of underground and hippyt marijuana culture.
But Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber and other law enforcement officials say a number of the illegal grows are operated by Mexican drug cartels and organized crime syndicates who will staff them with undocumented and sometimes trafficked workers. Illegal grows can also have operations tied to hard drugs such as fentanyl, fake oxycodone pills and crystal meth.
Lawrence said Oregon has lower marijuana taxes and more accessibility to legal cannabis than California.
Oregon has a 17% state sales tax on marijuana purchases with an additional local levy of up to 3%.
Lawrence said his analysis indicates there is more demand for illicit marijuana in California than Oregon. “Oregon has been a lot more successful in transitioning people to the legal market,” Lawrence said.
Deep-pocketed legalization campaigns across the country have promised significant tax revenue stemming from government-approved cannabis.
In 2021, legal weed generated $3.7 billion in tax revenue in 12 states where legalization has been implemented.
The Los Angeles-based Reason Foundation found California’s $3.28 billion in legal cannabis sales 2021 translates monthly per capita spending of $6.94.That is far lower than Oregon which has $23.25 monthly per capita spending on weed for legal recreational use.
“If Californians purchased legal cannabis at the same rate as Oregonians in 2021, total sales would have amounted to $10.948 billion,” according to Reason’s report.
The libertarian group wants California to eliminate cultivation taxes and cut marijuana sales taxes from 15% to 10%.
The report also recommends finding ways to get more localities to ease bans and offer more access to residents beyond big cities.
Lawrence said Illinois’ legalization measures also restricts access allowing only 30 new cultivation centers for recreational use statewide.
A number of state legalization efforts throughout the country have been pushed by monied marijuana interests and corporate cannabis chains backed by hedge funds and private equity firms.High production volumes and high costs of market entry — including via taxes, fees and regulations — can restrict access for smaller and hometown growers.