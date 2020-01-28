U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting entries for the 2020 Oregon Federal Junior Duck Stamp art contest, according to a news release.
Entries must be postmarked or received by March 15. The Junior Duck Stamp Program builds a foundation for appreciation and conservation of wildlife through a blend of science and art. While entering the contest, students have the opportunity to learn about waterfowl and their habitat, and then create an image of an eligible North American waterfowl species.
A panel of five judges will evaluate Oregon entries in four groups, according to grade level: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Forty awards are distributed for artwork, and one is given to a student with the best, original conservation message. The Best of Show from Oregon will compete in the national Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest. The national winner becomes the 2020-2021 Junior Duck Stamp, with cash prizes for the national first, second and third place winners.
Junior Duck Stamps are sold for $5, with all proceeds returned to the program for environmental and conservation education.
Entries may be sent to USFWS, Oregon Fish and Wildlife Office, attn: Oregon Junior Duck Stamp Contest, 2600 SE 98th Ave. Suite 100, Portland, Oregon 97266. For more information visit www.fws.gov/JuniorDuck.