Klamath Falls attorney Phil Studenberg has filed paperwork to run for re-election as Klamath Falls City Council Ward 1 in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election, according to a news release.
Studenberg filed paperwork on June 3 for the office of Ward 1 City Council for the City of Klamath Falls by affidavit of Nomination. Studenberg is the first person to officially file for the position.
To qualify as a City Council candidate in the November election a candidate must be a resident of the City of Klamath Falls, or area annexed to the City, continuously during the previous four years immediately preceding the election and meet all state requirements to run for elected office. The deadline to file for the General Election is Aug. 25 by 5 p.m.
Anyone interested in filing for the General Election should contact the Klamath Falls City Recorder, Nickole Barrington, at 541-883-5325 or nbarrington@klamathfalls.city, or in-person at 500 Klamath Ave.