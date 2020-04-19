Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Oregon drivers will not be required to remove studded tires until 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 15, according to a news release.

The deadline had previously been extended from April 1 to May 1.

While studded tires are allowed in Oregon by law from November 1 through March 31, the Oregon Department of Transportation decided to again extend that deadline in response to the continuing public health emergency of COVID-19.

ODOT encourages drivers to have their studded tires removed before May 15 if it can reasonably be done while maintaining social distancing.

Tags