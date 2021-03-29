The first significant wildfire of the year in Klamath County sparked Sunday afternoon east of Chiloquin.
Strong winds spread the Chiloquin Ridge Fire rapidly, and it grew to 53 acres by Sunday night. Chiloquin Ridge Road was closed for hours, but that closure was lifted and no evacuations are in place as of press time Monday.
The fire was 90% contained by early Monday evening. As winds subsided overnight, crews were able to make progress and begin mop up early on Monday, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Chiloquin Ridge was one of at least seven fires since Saturday in the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership area. Several of those were caused by debris burn piles that spread out of control because of the strong winds, according to SCOFMP.
The biggest fire of the year in California — so far — sparked this weekend in tule marsh on private land east of the Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge, off Lower Klamath Lake and Dorris Brownell roads.
As of press time Monday night, the Refuge Fire had been 100 percent contained. It tapped out at 873 acres, 40 of which burned on the refuge. The cause was determined by Cal Fire to be a controlled burn that got out of control.
Smoke from the Chiloquin Ridge Fire is still visible, and fire officials warn that smoke may increase as fuels on the interior of the fire burn. The fire is burning in mixed conifer and brush, according to SCOFMP, on both private lands and the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
Fire officials warned that unseasonably warm conditions this spring and the receding snowpack mean people must be cautious and check with their local fire district for burn restrictions.
Firefighting resources dispatched include the Oregon Department of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service, Chiloquin Fire District, Rocky Point Fire, Klamath County Fire District No. 1 and CalFire.