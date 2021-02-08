The Klamath Bull Sale generally draws in thousands of attendees, but not this year, and for organizers, that's okay.
During a pandemic, 400 to 500 people attending the sale still made for a strong market, according to Stan Gorden, Klamath Bull Sale organizing chairman and president of the Klamath Cattleman Association. While some events were missing on Saturday from the 61st Annual Klamath Bull Sale due to the pandemic — a horse sale, stock dog trials, and ranch rodeo — organizers saw just as many consignors and buyers as years past.
The bull sale netted a combined $452,000 in gross sales, according to organizers.
It brought in buyers from the Klamath Basin and around the state, as well as California, Washington and Nevada. About 110 bulls and four pens of five heifers sold at market, with bull prices averaging $3,705 and heifers averaging $2,275. Chiangus, Lim-Flex, Angus and Red Angus, Charolais, Simmental, and Hereford and Polled Hereford were among the breeds brought and sold.
Stan Gorden, president of the Klamath Cattleman's Association and chairman of the organizing committee, said he was humbled to see how the industry continues to draw support from communities near and far, despite the pandemic.
“We had bulls from everywhere and we sent bulls back those directions, too,” Gorden said. “They’re half of the equation of a cow-calf operation. You cannot have a calf without a bull ... and no matter what pandemic’s going on, they need bulls in order to create the beef product that we need to feed America.”
For the second year in a row, the sale held an online bidding option, and organizers saw a boost in use.
He emphasized the importance of holding the sale in-person, however, in order to keep the beef industry moving along.
“(Cattle ranchers’) livelihoods depend on it,” Gorden said.
The bulls sold at the sale are in their prime at two years old and were raised for this purpose of breeding livestock.
“These animals don’t sit on a shelf like toilet paper and can’t be sold six months from now," he said.
Gorden said the profits may be down slightly this year compared to last, but that won’t keep the committee from fulfilling their commitment to fund scholarships for eligible Klamath Basin students. Students can apply as early as March.
“Even though there’s a pandemic, that’s not going to change the fact that these students are still in need to pay for education and to continue their education," Gorden said.
Despite the lack of event center activities, organizers still held a trade show with “essential vendors” for sales of cattle equipment, feed and other products. The Klamath Cattlewomen's Association also held a ticketed, drive-thru dinner instead of a sit-down spread.
Organizers believe the reduction helped follow state and CDC safety guidelines amid the large event.
Signage encouraged hand sanitizer and masks, with masks available on site, as well as more seating than the sale than the sale has ever had. The roll-up doors were all open, Gorden said, promoting air flow during the events.
Glenda and Lee Stilwell of Klamath Falls area-based Country Inn Cattle, consigned the supreme champion bull and champion halter bull at the sale. The bull was purchased by Craig and Maria Sharp of Montague.
“Glenda serves on our committee also to help put on this bull sale,” Gorden said. “They do a tremendous amount of work to pull this off."