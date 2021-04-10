On January 22, 2019, the faculty at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, went on strike. Their walkout lasted for 20 days, before the union and administration agreed on a contract and faculty returned to work.
The picket lines at Wright Start marked the most recent example of a high-profile faculty strike at a public university in the country.
Klamath Falls could soon be home to the next. Faculty at the Oregon Institute of Technology are currently threatening to strike later this month.
Often, that threat is enough to reach a deal at the bargaining table. At Wright State, the union and administration had a history of negotiating successful contracts since the union was formed in 1999.
Until 2019, there had never been a strike at Wright State. But that’s when the university brought in an external attorney to negotiate on the administration’s behalf. To Noeleen McIlvenna, strike organizer at Wright State at the time, that decision changed the tenor of negotiations. The lawyer wasn’t coming from a place of familiarity with the environment of the college or any previous relationship with the faculty, she felt. This, she said, led to more contentious talks and negotiations stalled. Eventually, faculty felt a strike was their only option.
Though 85 percent of faculty voted to authorize a strike, according to the Dayton Daily News, McIlvenna had the sense that administration at her university was attempting to call their bluff and believed faculty wouldn’t go forward with the action.
Waking up the morning the strike was set to begin, McIlvenna was nervous about how many faculty members would show up to the picket line instead of their classrooms. McIlvenna said you never know how many are willing to commit until the day actually arrives.
“There’s of course that sort of intangible fear of the unknown,” she said. “I’ve never done anything like this. I don’t know what it means. I don’t know what the consequences are. In more practical ways, you’re walking away from your health insurance and you’re walking away from your salary.”
McIlvenna said she was pleasantly surprised that about 70% of faculty held out through the length of the strike. For those who did, McIlvenna said it was a formative, valuable experience.
“You’d be amazed how many faculty members tell you it was the best three weeks of their career, because finally, after all those years of mismanagement and mismanagement ... we hadn’t been able to do anything about it. You stand up and say ‘This is wrong,’ but nothing changes,” she said. “So to be actively resisting what you felt was an attack on the academic mission felt good to people. It felt good that they stood up and fought for those student learning conditions.”
Once the strike began, it became a question of how long it would continue.
According to the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions, the median length of faculty strikes between 2012 and 2018 was just three days.
At Wright State, that’s all the faculty had been planning for.
“To be really honest with you, we approached the strike like it was going to last one to three days,” said Martin Kich, who was the faculty union president during the strike. “It was inconceivable to us that the administration would let it go on longer.”
But three days came and went and no deal had been reached.
McIlvenna noted, as the days added up, the worry of instructors who remained on the picket line. Many were increasingly concerned for their students, who were being taught by someone they didn’t know and who might not be strong on the material or the curriculum.
“This is the other reason some faculty couldn’t or chose not to strike — but even those who did were always fretting about it. How many days in the semester can we miss without really impacting students?” she asked. “At first that wasn’t quite the concern because we all did think it would be a short strike. After three days they’ll settle right? And we can treat it as if it was some snow days, and we move things around in our syllabus, and we get it fixed. But as it went on, that became more and more of a concern because now you’ve missed a week of classes, and now you missed two and three, and you don’t know what’s happening in your class.”
McIlvenna said the faculty also weighed the long-term impact of compromising on issues like workload and what that would mean for future contracts — and future students. To her and many others, the long-term benefits to working conditions outweighed the short-term struggles.
“The strike might be temporarily bad for the current students in that moment, but we knew that if we just didn’t strike, it would be bad for students forevermore,” she said.
After three weeks of labor action — and a court battle at the end of the first week that challenged the legality the strike — Wright State struck a deal with the faculty union.
What could happen in Klamath Falls?
If Oregon Tech faculty strike, it would mark the first time in the state’s history of higher education. But there’s still the opportunity for the university and faculty to reach a deal before the strike could go into effect on April 26 at the earliest.
A deal just prior to a planned walkout is what happened at Portland State University in 2014. At PSU, 94% of the faculty who responded had voted to authorize a strike in March 2014, a similar percentage to OIT’s 92% approval in April of this year.
The threat of a strike in Portland helped the sides to reach an agreement of a contract at 5:30 a.m. on April 6, 2014, after days of marathon bargaining.
The young Oregon Tech chapter of the American Association of University Professors was formed in 2018. It wasn’t recognized by the university until 2019, and is fighting for its first contract. McIlvenna said she understands the first contract can set a tone and define the dynamics going forward.
William A. Herbert, executive director of the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions, also noted how critical the first contract can be. Herbert said the few years of unionization are often the most contentious and most important to future labor peace. A study by Herbert’s center found that four of the 13 faculty strikes between 2012 and 2018 were by faculty unions that were less than 10 years old.
“It’s not necessarily the youth of a union,” he said. “It’s also the familiarity of the administrators, understanding their obligations in negotiations because collective bargaining shifts the power dynamic by definition. Without collective bargaining the power rests, primarily, with the institution.”
Solidarity, especially from students, was key to PSU avoiding a strike, according to Portland State-AAUP’s vice president of communications Emily Ford. Both Ford and McIlvenna encouraged faculty at Oregon Tech, if they do strike, to seek solidarity from within their campus, their local community and other national unions.
“The whole thing about collective bargaining and employee unions is that we are greater in numbers,” Ford said. “In the numbers, we can have a collective voice and collective power.”
In his research, Herbert often sees faculty unions secure significant student and community support because of the way a strike impacts the larger community.
“With a strike, you would see other unions helping out, you have community groups helping out because, obviously, going on strike is a major issue — is a major sacrifice for the people who are going on strike,” he said. “Having that support can help them, and that can help lead to pressure on the institution to compromise. Sometimes the unions will get support from political figures as well, who will seek to help resolve it.”
Tactics for pressure, agreement
A vote of no confidence can sometimes be a union tactic to publicly voice dissatisfaction in treatment from the university. The faculty at PSU and WSU both considered that tactic. At Oregon Tech, faculty did hold a vote on the leadership of president Nagi Naganathan, and 92% of faculty voted that they had no confidence.
Administration at OIT has claimed that the no confidence vote and the strike vote are linked attempts to weaken the university’s strength at the bargaining table. Faculty insists that the no confidence vote was a long time coming and arose from a shared feeling of failed leadership, and was not tied to a breakdown in labor negotiations..
As unionization of educators increases nationally, so too does the potential for more strikes or strike threats. Strikes can sometimes leave behind residual tensions and resentment, even if an agreement is reached. McIlvenna said Wright State faculty and administration are still grappling with the fallout from the 2019 strike.
“Our morale remains as low as it was two years ago,” she said. “The gulf, if you’d like, between administration and faculty is as big as it was. It hasn’t healed.”
Still, McIlvenna and Kich both said that the strike was worth it, because of the gains they feel they won in the contract. But both admit the walkout also caused damage that still hasn’t healed.
Kich hoped future negotiations between faculty and administration could be unifying conversations over shared goals and values, instead of taking the divisive tone that led to previous breakdowns in negotiations.