The City of Klamath Falls announced planned street maintenance to be conducted between Monday, May 11 and Friday, May 15, according to a news release.
Street work will take place between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. at various locations around Klamath Falls. Planned maintenance includes painting, paving and dig-outs.
Planned asphalt work includes the 100 block of Wendling Street, the 200 block of Laguna Street, and Esplanade Avenue and Eldorado Boulevard intersection. Laguna Street will be closed May 12-13 for construction, and the Esplanade and Eldorado intersection will be closed on May 14.
Painting crews will conduct work May 13-15 along South Washburn Way from South 6th Street to Laverne.
In addition, sign maintenance and street sweeping will also be conducted throughout Klamath Falls.
Detours and signage will be in place while crews are working. Commuters should expect some delays.
For more information contact City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.