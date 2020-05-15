City of Klamath Falls Streets Division crews will be conducting maintenance and painting work May 18-22, according to a news release.
Paint crews are expected to be working May 19-22 to repair crosswalks and legends on South Washburn Way from South Sixth Street to Laverne Avenue. Work is expected to be conducted from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Asphalt crews will be conducting dig outs and paving work May 18-21 at various sites around Klamath Falls. On Monday, May 18 weed abatement work will take place on North Eldorado Boulevard. On Tuesday, May 19 road work will be conducted on the 100 block of Wendling Street, resulting in the road being closed from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. On Wednesday, May 20, crews will conduct work on North Eldorado Boulevard, also resulting in a road closure during work hours. On Thursday, May 21 paving work will be completed on Esplanade Avenue between Spring Street and Michigan Avenue.
While work is being conducted detours and signage will be present where needed. Commuters should expect delays, and are urged to proceed with caution in work zones.
For more information contact City of Klamath Falls Public Works at 541-883-5385.