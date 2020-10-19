Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath Falls Streets Division crews will be performing work at the intersection of Daggett Avenue and Campus Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 20 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Work crews will mark detours and signage in place where needed during construction operations. Drivers are urged to plan alternate routes if needed while work crews are active. Work may be delayed or cancelled due to weather, equipment breakdowns or other unexpected issues.

For more information contact the Klamath Falls Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.

