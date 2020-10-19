Klamath Falls Streets Division crews will be performing work at the intersection of Daggett Avenue and Campus Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 20 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Work crews will mark detours and signage in place where needed during construction operations. Drivers are urged to plan alternate routes if needed while work crews are active. Work may be delayed or cancelled due to weather, equipment breakdowns or other unexpected issues.
For more information contact the Klamath Falls Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.