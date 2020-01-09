Klamath Falls awoke to a surprising layer of snow Thursday morning, and according to the National Weather Service, this might be only the beginning.
The NWS issued a winter storm warning for Friday at 4 p.m. through Saturday at 10 a.m., predicting wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hour and 6 to 12 inches of snow in the “warning area” and 4 to 9 inches of snow in the “advisory area.”
The warning applies to northern and western Klamath County, including Highway 97 North, Chemult and Crescent.
The advisory area applies to Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Modoc Point and Chiloquin.
“A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now,” the NWS states.
The service states that travel is “strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.”
If you must travel, the service advises taking emergency supplies including tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications and a fully charged cellphone. The storm could reach near-blizzard conditions.
Due to the weather, Chiloquin schools were on a one-hour delay Thursday morning, but all other schools in the Klamath County School District were on regular schedules.
KCSD Transportation Supervisor Shawn Snoozy said because the winter storm is supposed to start Friday afternoon, it is not likely to cause any school closures or delays, but he will be keeping an eye out Friday and Monday mornings to make decisions based on real-time weather.
The NWS is advising everyone that the safest place to be during the storm is inside.