A second person in Oregon has died from a vaping-related lung illness, state health officials said Thursday as they urged people to stop vaping immediately.
Like the first victim, the person vaped cannabis products, the Oregon Health Authority said. Three other people in Oregon have fallen ill with the severe lung disease.
“If you vape, whether it’s cannabis, nicotine or other products, please quit,” said Dean Sidelinger, an Oregon Health Authority public health officer. “These are addictive substances, and we encourage people to take advantage of free resources to help them quit.”
Gov. Kate Brown said she has asked state lawyers to find out what legal options the state has, including instating a temporary ban on all vaping products. Brown also urged Oregonians to stop vaping.
“We need to make sure that no other family suffers through this kind of tragedy,” Brown wrote.
The death brings the national tally to 13, up from the 12 announced Thursday by federal health officials.
The vaping crisis has struck 805 victims in 46 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. State and federal officials continue to investigate the root cause. They haven’t yet identified a compound or chemical that is common to all products used by people who fell ill.
So far, the CDC has complete data on sex and age for 373 cases, officials say. The findings show three-quarters of the victims are male, two-thirds are 18 to 34 years old and 16 percent are minors.
Oregon’s first documented victim died in July after fighting lung failure for about five weeks. That person vaped oils infused with THC, the marijuana chemical that gets people high, and had purchased the products at two retail shops.
Another Oregon victim reported vaping the nicotine e-cigarette Juul, a brand that has become wildly popular in the last several years, as well as other brand nicotine cartridges compatible with Juul devices. He survived.
A Bend lawmaker on Thursday asked Brown to impose a temporary ban on sales of vape products. She said she would propose a bill in the next legislative session that would permanently ban flavored e-cigarettes and vape products.
“Oregonians should not be a laboratory for the vaping industry to determine the dangers of these products,” Republican Rep. Cheri Helt said in a written statement.
Vape sales in Oregon have plummeted, according to cannabis industry research, with a 62% drop in September. According to the company that put the data together, New Frontier Data, Oregon’s sharp drop could be due to the fact that the victim who died bought product at legal retail shops.