Dave Steen will serve as this year’s grand marshal at the Fourth of July parade, part of the 2021 Klamath Freedom Days.
Steen is an individual dedicated to sports and community service work. The retired Klamath Union physical education teacher coached generations of Klamath athletes and is known for bringing the community together to establish Steen Sports Park.
“I don’t care what community you’re in,” Steen said. “Community is important.”
The grand marshal is the honorary leader of the parade. The planning committee chooses to honor a different person each year who has made an impact in the Klamath Basin.
The honor comes at a time of transition for Steen. He is retiring from his position on sports park board and Doug Brown, the parade coordinator, thought it was fitting to give him the honor of leading the Fourth of July festivities.
“This is a guy that has put his heart and soul into the community,” Brown said.
But Steen doesn’t want any pats on the back for his time on community projects, including the sports park. He is just happy the community came together to build it, mostly with volunteer labor and businesses in town willing to provide materials and work at reduced prices.
Since the sports park project received so much community support, he said he doesn’t deserve all the credit.
“I didn’t do this,” he said. “I worked to get it done, but all the community people came together to make it happen.”
Steen says that Klamath County is unique because of its ability to collaborate with one another to meet goals.
“Our community is working together to make everybody happy, and I want to be a part of that, and I think I’ve been a part of that,” Steen said.
Steen can be found at the sports park, regularly pulling a tractor, mowing fields and talking with park employees and volunteers. But he said people behind the scenes deserve more recognition than him.
“There are so many people doing so many good things that no one realizes who they are because they don’t care about being noticed. They are just focused on improving the community,” he said.
Steen emphasized his specific gratitude to the 11 members of the sports park’s founding board.
“You don’t build a park because you’ve got money. You don’t build it because you’re a big hoo hoo. You build it because you’ve had good relationships, and relationships build communities, relationships build parks,” Steen said.
Look for Steen in the Klamath Freedom truck with the words “Grand Marshal” on the side. He’ll be toward the front of the parade, which starts at noon on Sunday, July 4.