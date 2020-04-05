New projections from health researchers show “strong evidence that measures currently in place in Oregon are reducing transmission,” but these measures need to be maintained to reduce the number of COVID-19 infections in Oregon, according to a news release.
During a virtual press briefing Thursday, Oregon Office of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps, along with Dr. Dean Sidelinger of Oregon Health Authority, discussed projections of the disease’s spread in the state.
“By staying home, Oregonians are doing their part to flatten the curve,” said Phelps. “When Oregonians stay home, we limit contact with sick people, protect first responders and frontline workers, preserving hospital space, and extend the life of the state’s supply of personal protection equipment, such as masks and gloves.”
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.