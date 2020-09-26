Everyone agrees that the new bronze statue near the entrance of the Favell Museum is an incredible work of art.
But for others it’s more than that. For some, especially members of the Klamath Tribes, the bronze recognizes and honors the people who were Klamath Basin’s earliest inhabitants.
“This symbolizes healing,” said Don Gentry, the Klamath Tribes chairman, of the sculpture during Saturday afternoon’s unveiling of the 8-foot-tall, 1,200-pound bronze statue. He noted it is “the only emblem or statue that honors and memorializes our people. Often as tribal members we feel marginalized in the community. This,” he said of bronze, “symbolizes healing.”
The bronze was created by Stefan Savides of Klamath Falls and Garland Weeks of Lubbock, Texas, and was commissioned by Nancy and Marc Wendt to honor members of the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin tribes. It shows a tribal elder in full regalia taking a feather from a bald eagle. Perry Chocktoot, the Klamath Tribes cultural and heritage department director, served as a consultant to Savides and Weeks.
Cheewa James, the featured program speaker, praised the Wendt family, lauded the Favell for its nationally recognized collection of Indian art and offered hope the statue represents and promotes healing between the Tribes and Klamath Basin people.
“I feel right here is the first of the healing,” James said of the statue and its symbolism. “It is the beginning of a new way of looking at life.”
James, who was born at the Klamath Indian Agency Hospital, which was destroyed in the recent Two Four Two Fire, is the great-granddaughter of Shacknasty Jim, who fought in the Modoc War. She opened her program with a Zuni Indian sunrise song, noting she purposely chose a song from another Indian culture because the Favell collection includes items from a cross-section of Native tribes.
“History slips by and that’s why it’s so great that we’re all here today,” she said to a crowd of about 75 people outside the museum. She credited the Favell, Klamath County Museums and other Klamath Basin historical society and groups for preserving and, in many cases, unveiling history about Native people along with Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II and how settlers were impacted during events that led to the 1871-72 Modoc War.
James closed her program singing and drumming a “thousands of years old song” with Gentry and Tupper Taylor, the Klamath Tribes information specialist. Taylor said the song, which was sung in the Modoc language and translates to “New Beginnings,” was “given back” to Modoc Indians in the 1990s.
Savides, who provided historical context for the bronze, said he was initially contacted in 2018 about the sculpture. After it was determined the sculpture would include a Native person and a bald eagle, he contacted Weeks, a longtime friend. “I’m capable of doing a figurative piece, but my heart’s not in it. My passion is birds. He (Weeks) was just crazy enough to say, ‘I’ll come out and do it.’ “
Weeks and Savides began their “duet” in August 2018 when Weeks made a three-month Klamath Basin visit. “We were always knocking ideas and back and forth,” Weeks said. The duo contacted Chocktoot — “We could not have done it without Perry,” Weeks emphasized — who provided details and conscientiously added features that represent the Klamaths.
After Weeks’ visit, when the two used clay to model and sculpt the figure, Savides said it took another month to create a master mold, four months for the castings to be done at a foundry, and another month for the welding. The sculpture was completed last year but the installation and dedication was delayed until this weekend.
Saturday’s dedication program will be repeated at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Favell. The dedication is being held in conjunction with the Favell Museum’s annual Art Show & Sale, which continues through Nov. 7.