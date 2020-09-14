The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is extending a statewide air quality advisory through Thursday.
The air quality in the Klamath Basin is anticipated to range from unhealthy to hazardous throughout the week.
Widespread fires in Oregon, California and Washington will continue to affect air quality throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Statewide, 10% of emergency room visits since last Thursday have been asthma-like symptoms, directly related to the wildfire smoke.
Smoke from wildfires is a mixture of gases and fine particles from burning trees and other plant materials. Smoke can hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system, and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.
Currently, masks and respirators known to protect against wildfire smoke particles, the N95, are in short supply and are being reserved as personal protective equipment for health professionals. The best way to reduce smoke exposure is to stay indoors.