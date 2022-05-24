To see if your jar of Jif peanut butter is being recalled, check the lot number that is printed below the “Best if Used by” date on the label, according to the FDA and Oregon Health Authority. Products with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, with the digits 425 in fifth to seventh positions, are being recalled. This information is printed on the back label of the jar.
The J.M. Smucker Company has recalled Jif peanut butter over worries about Salmonella contaminations. Oregon officials say some Jif jar may have made it into food assistance boxes.
Oregon officials are warning residents — including those who have received food assistance boxes — over possible Salmonella bacteria in Jif brand peanut butter.
The J.M. Smucker Company, which makes the well-known peanut butter brand, issued a recall May 20 over worries about Salmonella contaminations. The recalled products were sold in supermarkets and other stores.
Jif peanut butter was also included in food assistance boxes distributed through the Oregon Health Authority. State officials are visiting food box distribution centers to get rid of Jif jars and to replace them other non-recalled products.
The state agency has notified food distribution hubs of the situation and will spend the remainder of the week inspecting assistance boxes, OHA said Tuesday.
Ohio-based J.M. Smucker has also issued peanut butter recalls in Canada. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are investigating the potential outbreak
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and individuals with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Salmonella infections can also result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections and aneurysms) endocarditis and arthritis.