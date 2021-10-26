As the state struggles to report statewide COVID numbers, Sky Lakes Medical Center warns of a possible "twindemic" as flu season approaches.
According to the state, the issue stemmed from an unexpected server issue which caused the system to drop offline over the weekend causing a reporting backlog.
Locally, however, COVID data has been collected and reported to the state by Klamath County Public Health, which means the county's local data infrastructure is unaffected.
Valeree Lane, public information officer for Klamath County Public Health, said the issue is most likely an overloaded system that has been keeping track of COVID lab tests since March 2020. She said as of Oct. 16, Klamath County alone had more than "85,000 lab reports in the system."
Lane said Klamath County compiles its positive case numbers from results sent in by local healthcare providers. Results for Klamath County residents tested outside of the county are also sent to KCPH to be tallied locally, she said.
Lane said Klamath County is usually a couple of days ahead of the state in reporting COVID numbers and said the reporting lag on the state level is most likely due to an overwhelmed database system chugging through COVID data that has been sitting in the system since the pandemic began.
Lane suggested the state keep track of only positive cases as a way to alleviate some of the pressure on the system, or to keep records for positive cases separate from records of negative ones.
“Get used to this,” Lane said of the backlog. “Throughout the next couple of months there will most likely be a lot of statewide irregularities. At the end of the day, getting the information, and making sure the public has the best information in a timely manner, is something the state needs to work on."
Tom Hottman, public information officer at Sky Lakes Medical Center said the hospital does not rely on the state’s data system.
“The numbers are coming down, but they are not dropping off,” Hottman said of COVID cases in Klamath. “It’s more of a slow glide.”
Hottman said the total number of patients at the hospital has been way above average for a number of weeks.
The census at Sky Lakes also remained high, fluctuating between 80 and 90 patients. On Monday, the number of inpatients at the hospital dipped down into the mid 70s, but then bounced back up once again, Hottman said.
“We are still not quite back on our feet from the latest surge,” Hottman said. “And we are still experiencing relatively high numbers.”
Hottman said there is a general feeling of unease as flu season approaches, which could boost patient counts as well. Hottman said he and others at the hospital are worried about a possible "twindemic" with simultaneous waves of flu and COVID-19 infections.
Hottman encouraged people to get their flu shot in addition to their COVID vaccine. He also said those eligible for a booster shot should plan to get that as well.
“If you can get extra protection, it is just making sure you are using all the tools in the kit,” Hottman said.
Sky Lakes is still offering monoclonal antibody treatment for those who qualify, as long as there is enough of it to go around. The issue, Hottman said, is demand outstripping supply. But the hospital has their best working to make sure Sky Lakes remains supplied with what it needs, he said.
“At this point in time Sky Lakes is in good shape because of the hard work of a lot of people, but things can change,” Hottman said.
Roughly 12 employees at Sky Lakes are not able to work due to non-compliance with the state vaccine mandate which went into effect on Oct. 18. Those employees will remain on unpaid leave until they are either fully vaccinated or have secured a religious or medical exemption.
The number is low considering the hospital employs more than 1,500 people, but when patient counts are high every employee counts, Hottman said.
“Everyone who works here is needed here,” Hottman said. “In some areas people are having to work hard to pick up the slack because somebody isn’t there.”
The National Guard will continue to gradually wind down its role. The majority of the 48 trained, temporary healthcare staff provided by the state and federal government will remain on-site through late November, Hottman added.