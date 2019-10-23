State Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Beatty, filed for re-election Tuesday with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.
Senate District 28, which Linthicum represents, comprises all or part of five Central and Southern Oregon counties, including Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Crook.
“I am running for re-election because government expansion and over-reach is wheedling into our daily lives at an unfathomable pace,” Linthicum said in a news release. “I recognize my duty will be to re-establish the constitutional principles and family values that are the heart and soul of the constituents living in District 28.
“I will continue to fight because people deserve to live in a state that rewards rather than punishes those who are working to make a difference in their own communities. The businesses, farmers, ranchers and truckers who supply our daily bread should not be punished because they choose to live outside the Portland Metro area. Entrepreneurs and business owners who live here, come to invest, take risks, start businesses, hire employees and provide the goods and services our communities need,” he added.
Linthicum said families working in this district should get equal access to the resources that their tax dollars fund.
“For instance, an education system that prepares young people to achieve their dreams, a transportation system that provides an efficient network of affordable roads, and they certainly don’t need any new taxes, regulations or other employment burdens,” he said.
As the Republican Whip, Linthicum said he was proud of his role in leading the effort to “walk out” and deny the Democrat super-majority the ability to pass several destructive bills.
In particular, Linthicum said Senate Republicans stopped HB 2020 (known as the “Cap & Trade Bill”), SB 978 ( “Second Amendment Bill”) and HB 3063 (medical vaccines).
In announcing his re-election plans, Linthicum highlighted some of his Legislative accomplishments, including being co-sponsor of HB 4005 (prescription drug price transparency), which was aimed at helping the public understand prescription drug pricing issues.
Linthicum also serves on two of the governor’s healthcare related task forces, the Task Force on Fair Pricing of Prescription Drugs and Opioid Epidemic Task Force.
Linthicum carried the bill to continue the rural tax credit for medical center employees as well as the military spouse employment/licensing access bill and pushed for the adequate funding of Oregon State University Extension and Future Farmers of America programs within the education budget.
“I look forward to continuing to represent the people of Senate District 28,” he said. “I will oppose the outrageous new taxes, increases in fees and regulatory over-reach that are currently being recommended by the super-majority party. I pledge to fight for private property rights, freedom for medical consent, the individual’s right to keep and bear arms, and our God-given right to life and liberty.”
Dennis lives in Beatty with his wife, Diane.