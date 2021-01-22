The Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board responded to legal arguments over the ownership of the Eternal Hills cemetery, refuting former owner Robert Gordon’s claims that he can buy back the cemetery without the intention to operate it.
Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Renn will review arguments submitted by the board, by Gordon and by the court-appointed trustee over whether Gordon can own the cemetery without the ability to be a licensed mortuary practitioner. The next steps in the legal battle are not clear, as Judge Renn could take a number of actions after he considers the written arguments. No further hearing or other court appearances have been scheduled.
Gordon argued that the $230,000 offer for the cemetery was submitted by the Gordon family trust, not himself.
The OMCB argued that a trust can’t own property — that the trustee of the trust owns it, which would be Gordon.
“The offer in question was made by Robert Gordon. That he intends to hold it in trust for his family should be irrelevant to this court’s inquiry,” stated the OMCB's argument.
Gordon also claimed in his 73-page pitch to the judge that the offer was to buy the property at the cemetery, and he plans to sell the internment plots to a separate operator. The OMCB again cited Oregon law, which defines an operating cemetery and requires a license to own one.
“Much as Mr. Gordon would like this court to look at his intent rather than the statute in determining whether Eternal Hills is an operating cemetery, that is not consistent with the law,” stated the OMCB. “Whether Mr. Gordon intends to operate Eternal Hills again or not, it is, by statute, an operating cemetery now and will be one after the trustee closes a sale to a qualified buyer.”
The arguments are the latest step in the effort to bring the dilapidated cemetery under new ownership and restore the final resting place for thousands of people.
The contentious sale of the cemetery has been in limbo, with Gordon's offer to purchase it receiving objections and outrage from the community. His latest offer, and his trust, is under scrutiny by the judge in the wake of a 2019 bankruptcy settlement stripped Gordon of his mortuary license and made him ineligible for a new license in the state of Oregon.
It is unclear what would happen if the judge rules that Gordon cannot own the cemetery, but the court-appointed trustee attested in her argument that the Gordon Trust is a “qualified buyer.”