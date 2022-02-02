An investigative report published by The Oregonian about the fate of Lake Abert and how the State of Oregon failed to follow through on investigations of keeping water in the lake are leading to hearings in the Oregon Legislature and pressure on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife , Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Oregon Water Resources Department.
Journalist Rob Davis published an article highlighting the effort of one scientist who used to work for DEQ who was studying the decline of Lake Abert over the past several years and had come to the conclusion that a private, earthen dam at River’s End Ranch — which was subsidized by Ducks Unlimited and ODFW — was the culprit. She was told by her supervisor at DEQ several years ago to stop the investigation and the final report was never published.
Lake Abert, Oregon’s only saltwater lake and one of the state’s largest lakes, has gone dry twice in the past decade. It went dry in both 2014 and 2021; the last time it was totally dry was in the 1930s. While the land and animals of Lake Abert are managed by the Bureau of Land Management, the water resources are managed by the State of Oregon.
Oregon State Senator Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Wildfire Recovery Committee, told the Oregonian he plans to hold a hearing during the upcoming short session of the Oregon Legislature. Golden did not respond to the Examiner when asked if he has set a date and time for such a hearing.
Oregon Rep. Mark Owens, R-Vale, who represents Lake County, told the Oregonian the investigation showed that the condition of Lake Abert is concerning and that communities in the region and the State of Oregon need to work together on how to fix the issue.
Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber initially launched a conversation to help solve the decline of Lake Abert in 2014, per the Oregonian report. But before any high-level conversations, hearings or public report could be issued, Kitzhaber resigned due to a number of scandals. The only thing that occurred under current Oregon Gov. Kate Brown was that the DEQ stopped working on its report and ended any investigation into the decline of Lake Abert.
In the mid-1990s, Ducks Unlimited, ODFW and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service all committed thousands of dollars to building a private dam and reservoir at River’s End Ranch — where the Chewaucan River flows into Lake Abert. One of the goals of the dam and the creation of the reservoir was to improve habitat for bird species and marshes. Since then ODFW and the Oregon Water Resources Department have disagreed about whether birds get more support from the privately created reservoir or by letting water flow into Lake Abert, per the Oregonian report.
According to the Oregonian report, the various organizations were all in support of the project, though surveys showed that the area that would be impacted contains tribal graves and artifacts. In 1995 the various groups that had supported the earthen dam project had abandoned it and all the requirements for water to flow from the dam into Lake Abert.
According to the Examiner archives, in 1994 native American artifacts were found in the recently completed dam including human remains, spearheads and bowls. River’s End Ranch owner Oliver Spires told the Examiner at the time that he was unsure what the finding of the artifacts meant for the project and said once the reservoir is full it would create one of the largest privately owned and operated marshes and reservoirs in Oregon.
In a statement to the Examiner in 1994, the USFWS said it was unaware of the significance of the area for tribal artifacts when it initially supported the project and said the project was currently in a holding pattern while the agency talked to its tribal partners. A USFWS archeologist said the fault of not knowing about the artifacts or doing a detailed study fell on USFWS for not doing its due diligence under federal law.
Maurice Eben, a member of the Paiute Tribe, said in 1994 that the tribe did not want a confrontation over the artifacts, but instead hoped to figure out why the damage to the remains and artifacts occurred and to ensure it did not happen again.
Since then the dam has stood, impounding the Chewaucan River and only allowing a limited amount of water to flow into Lake Abert during the summer seasons. Most of the water for Lake Abert comes from the Chewaucan River, with a limited amount coming from naturally occurring springs, runoff from Abert Rim and rain.
This region of Lake County is a major flyway for migratory birds and BLM biologists have told the Examiner that Lake Abert provides a major stop for birds making long-distance treks; the birds spend time filling up on the only species that live in Lake Abert — brine shrimp and Abert flies. Both the shrimp and flies are impacted when the lake runs dry. Biologists said that if Lake Abert is not seen as a viable stopping point for the migratory birds, they could be forced to move to other areas along the Pacific Flyway.
After the report was published, several environmental organizations sent an open letter to the state government asking that the State of Oregon undertake immediate steps to ensure Lake Abert is protected.
In the letter, the organizations ask that water be measured and monitored and that water rights for the lake be purchased — currently there is no allocated water right for Lake Abert — along with other requests to protect the lake for birds and tribal resources.
River’s End Ranch Mgr. Dave Ross told the Oregonian that there are serious water level issues impacting the region, water tables are dropping and even if he was ordered to release water last year that he would not have been able to.
The ranch is currently owned by Wayne Clark, of Novato, Calif. He is the founder of The Cricket Co., a salon products company. Clark has not responded to requests for comment.