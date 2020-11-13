The Oregon Employment Relations Board ordered Oregon Tech to cease and desist unfair labor practices after the board concluded the university violated its obligation to bargain with the faculty union in good faith.
University administration and the faculty union — Oregon Tech American Association of University Professors — have been negotiating a new three-year contract for staff at Oregon Tech since December 2019.
In June, college administration circulated a new workload guidelines document and requested feedback, according to the ERB findings. Union leaders say they were never given the chance to give feedback before the draft was posted on the website labeled “final.”
Administration also planned to eliminate the stipend and release time model, which provided compensation for program directors for work they do outside of instructional time.
The planned changes boiled down to requiring more work for the same amount of pay, said union leadership, because faculty would have to pick up additional classes to meet the same workload requirements.
Union president Sean St. Clair said members are relieved by the ruling. He hopes it will encourage the administration to take them more seriously as they continue negotiations.
“The fact that we won the lawsuit was quite a victory for faculty, and we hope that it's a signal to administration that they should respect us and work with us,” he said.
A statement from Oregon Tech’s legal counsel stated that the university is “disappointed” in the ERB’s decision.
“Oregon Tech is reviewing its appeal options, but will continue to work collaboratively with the faculty union to achieve a first labor contract that is both sustainable for the future and meets the interests of the faculty union, Oregon Tech, and the larger Oregon Tech community,” read the statement.
The union formed in 2018, and this is the first contract it has negotiated with Oregon Tech. To the ERB, that meant that while Oregon Tech had a history of changing the workload guidelines each year, the issue now needed to come before the newly formed union.
The ERB ordered Oregon Tech to cease and desist the changes to the stipend and release time policy. The board also ordered the university to pay back the stipends faculty would have received since the start of this school year, plus 9% annual interest.
Contract negotiations are past the extended 300-day bargaining window and the parties are now in state mediation.
Union secretary Kari Lundgren said that while they never want to turn to lawsuits, the ruling makes faculty feel less powerless.
“We would rather not have to go through all these legal processes just to do our jobs, but we think it reminds everyone — we do have some options,” she said. “We don't have to just roll over and take it when they keep moving the floor out from underneath us.”
Both Lundgren and St. Clair said the ruling was a win for faculty morale, which has been suffering.