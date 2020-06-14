Three basin State Farm Insurance agents, Phill Kensler, Chris Watkins and Rachael Spoon each donated $500 to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, according to a news release.
The donations totaling $1,500 correlate to 10,500 pounds of food to be distributed to those in need in Southern Oregon.
Niki Sampson, director of Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, stated that the pandemic has created a hardship for many local families. During the month following the announcement of stay-at-home orders, the Food Bank saw a 70% increase in need. Additionally, during a typical summer, the Food Bank helps many children with meals when they are not able to eat at school. This summer has essentially been extended to a six-month period, so the demand on Food Bank resources will be high for a much longer period of time.
“The Klamath Basin community is an amazing place to live. We are so supportive of one another whether it is at the Food Bank, our kids’ sports teams or our schools,” said Spoon. “I am really proud to be part of this community and have the opportunity to partner with my fellow Agents to make this donation.”