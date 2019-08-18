State worker files complaint
EUGENE — A former employee has filed a complaint against the Oregon Department of Human Services, claiming the state’s social services agency mishandled her safety concerns involving a police officer who has since resigned amid criminal and internal investigations.
The Register-Guard reports the woman’s complaint filed in July with the Bureau of Labor and Industries claimed that created a hostile work environment that lead her to resign.
The woman said the state failed to protect her from Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputy Bryan Holiman after she encountered him while working for the agency.
She said he made sexual comments, showed up uninvited and continued to try to contact her even after he was ordered to stop.
Holiman, who resigned in March after similar complaints were discovered, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Mistrial in religious tax returns case
PORTLAND — A mistrial was declared in the federal prosecution of a Columbia City man accused of willfully failing to file income tax returns from 2011 and 2014. Michael E. Bowman said he objected to funding Planned Parenthood and paying for abortion and withheld his taxes on religious grounds.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the jury, made up of eight women and four men, couldn’t come to a consensus this week after deliberating over two days. They were stuck on the key question of whether Bowman intentionally failed to follow the law.
To prove willfulness, prosecutors had to show that Bowman deliberately didn’t file tax returns even though he knew it was against the law.
Bowman and his lawyer, Matthew Schindler, argued Bowman held a “good faith belief” that the First Amendment, the Oregon Constitution and the federal Religious Freedom Reformation Act permitted his religious objection.
1 dead, 1 injured in Eugene-area shooting
PLEASANT HILL — Authorities say one person is dead and another was hurt in a shooting southeast of Eugene near Pleasant Hill.
KEZI-TV reports authorities were called Friday afternoon to a dispute involving a firearm.
Lane County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carrie Carver says deputies and troopers found one person deceased when they arrived. A second person was taken to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend with injuries. Their condition is unknown.
Carver says initial investigation shows no continued threat to the community.