The Oregon Health Authority and Governor Kate Brown released guidelines for phase two of reopening in Oregon ahead of decisions on which counties will be allowed to enter phase two, which will be announced on Thursday.
Klamath County submitted a request to be permitted to move into phase two June 5 or earlier based on local preparedness to handle a potential surge of COVID-19 cases.
Statewide, Gov. Brown announced that zoos, museums and outdoor gardens can reopen with physical distancing measures in place and a limit of 10 people or fewer in parties, no matter what phase a county is in.
Phase two allows for reopening of pools, spas and entertainment facilities with provisions in place to ensure social distancing and reduce contact with high-touch surfaces. Pools and sports courts are still required to keep six feet of distance between parties and phase two prohibits sports in which people come in “bodily contact.” Phase two also requires staff, including lifeguards, to wear masks when not in water.
Phase two has little effect on restaurants and businesses besides allowing them to extend their hours to midnight from the 10 p.m. curfew in phase one. Phase two also allows for tables or booths to be closer than six feet apart if a barrier such as plexiglass is installed between them. Otherwise, tables must remain six feet apart and parties are limited to 10 people or fewer.
Entertainment venues must end activities by 10 p.m. and maintain the six feet of distance. Those facilities must also limit parties to 10 people or fewer and close areas that attract crowds, such as playgrounds.
Klamath County has had a total of 44 reported COVID-19 cases, with 36 of them recovered, as of Wednesday afternoon. On May 29 Klamath County reported three new COVID-19 cases, but has had no new cases reported since then. Before the May 29 cases, no new cases were reported in the county since May 12.
Klamath County entered phase one of reopening May 15.