An astronomy event highlighting use of binoculars for stargazing will be offered Saturday, Sept. 19, by the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
The free event will be held on Conger Heights. To reach the site, take Oregon Avenue to the southbound entrance to Highway 97, and follow blue “star party” signs.
Participants should arrive between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Best viewing conditions will be from 9 p.m. on.
“We encourage everyone to grab a pair of binoculars and a lawn chair, and spend an evening with us enjoying the night sky,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We’re actually banning telescopes at this event. We’ll show people how to see some beautiful sights in the night sky with just an average pair of binoculars.”
Targets for stargazing will include earthshine on a new moon, moons around the planet Jupiter, star clusters, colorful stars and little-known asterisms.
The museum’s next astronomy event will be a planet-viewing party on Oct. 17.
For more information, contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.