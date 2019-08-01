MERRILL — Traffic along the main street in Merrill was re-routed through town for several hours Wednesday after officials attempted to serve a warrant on a man, who took refuge on top of his mother’s home.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Department assisted Malin City Marshal Ron Broussard in getting Secundino Rayas-Huaracha Jr., 35, to come down off the roof after about six hours in the hot sun. Temperatures were in the mid-80s Wednesday.
Some stores were affected by the standoff at W. Front Street and N. Clay Street throughout the day as the thoroughfare through town was shut down.
Huaracha was being served a warrant by Brossard for failure to appear in court on other charges.
“He’s very combative and would not come outside for the warrant. So I got some backup and went into the home. When he saw me with another deputy, he broke a window in his mother’s home and leapt out onto the roof,” Broussard said.
The Tulelake Police Department and the Modoc County Sheriff Department also assisted during the standoff. At one point, there were several Klamath County deputies on scene, too.
Finally, the Merrill volunteer fire department put a ladder up to the roof and Huaracha came down, but still remained combative, Broussard said.
He was taken to the Klamath County Jail.