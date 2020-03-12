South Suburban Sanitary District (SSSD) recently completed a pilot study to determine the highest level of recycled water quality that the treatment facility could produce, according to a news release.
The pilot study showed that the treated effluent results consistently met a Class B level of treatment. The District will be updating the existing County Type II Application for Recycled water use to include recycled water at quality ranging from Class C to Class B.
While crops from the current production plan require only Class D, the District will be producing water to Class C level, at minimum, and may produce Class B if needed. While it is estimated that the capital costs may increase by $3-4 million in order to consistently increase the level water quality from Class D to Class B-C, the District considers the costs reasonable to help to reassure project neighbors, support additional future recycled water uses, and to provide flexibility in agriculture.
In addition to animal feed stock, as allowed by Class D, Class C allows for the irrigation of processed food crops for human consumption; irrigation of orchards or vineyards; and landscape irrigation of golf courses and cemeteries. Class B beneficial uses include all of Class C through D uses, with the addition of commercial and residential fire suppression.