For many, the holidays are a joyous time. But for senior adults who may have no one around to visit them, this time of year can be difficult.
The Herald and News, in partnership with Blue Zones Project — Klamath Falls, is here to help.
For the 58th year, H&N is holding an all-day Senior Christmas Party at five assisted living facilities in Klamath Falls, and is slated to provide gifts to more than 300 seniors on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Students from the Hosanna Christian school choir, directed by Dan Conrad, will serenade the seniors while Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus sing along to carols. Volunteers will hand out gifts to seniors at Shasta Place, Quail Park, Plum Ridge, Pelican Pointe and Rogue River Place.
This year, the newspaper is partnering with Blue Zones Project for the event. The nonprofit, which has offices at the Herald and News building at 2701 Foothills Blvd., is helping to organize the senior gift drive and parties.
The partnership is hoped to have a larger impact, according to Steve Rosen, director of revenue at H&N.
Gifts of socks and slippers for men and women in all sizes, blankets, hats, puzzles, games, stationery, calendars, crossword and word search-style books, as well as large-print books are welcomed. Candy will not be accepted this year.
“Just because we’re thinking of people’s blood sugar levels, they might be diabetic,” said Kendra Santiago, public relations and marketing manager for the Klamath Falls Blue Zones Project.
Please bring unwrapped gifts and/or cash and gift card donations to the Herald and News office at 2701 Foothills Blvd., by 5 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 9.
“The Ross Ragland has also stepped in and said they’re willing to receive donations, as well,” Santiago said.
Healthy living, volunteerism
Blue Zones Project has been looking for ways to engage more seniors through its healthy living initiative, according to Santiago.
“Well-being is for everybody, no matter what age you are,” she said.
Santiago is part of the Older Adults and Adults with Disabilities Stakeholder group that aims to engage senior adults. Volunteers from the stakeholder group, chaired by Kathleen Rutherford, will also help staff the event.
“It just kind of seemed like a great little partnership for us,” Santiago said. “Volunteerism is also a big piece of our work with just how people can just kind of have fulfillment through volunteerism and live on purpose.
“This is a neat opportunity for people to take care of their own well-being while helping improve somebody else’s well-being,” she added.
The Blue Zones Project will also host lunch for students in the Hosanna Christian school choir during the party-filled day on Dec. 18.
For more information about the Senior Christmas Party, call Heather at the H&N at 541-885-4444.