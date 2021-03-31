Emergency crews have nearly contained a brush fire south of Sprague River Highway that by press time Wednesday had topped out at 30 acres.
Firefighters reported that the fire’s progress had stopped and mop-up work had been done on all sides of the fire.
The S’Ocholis Fire burned between the cities of Sprague River and Chiloquin. Its cause is under investigation.
Sprague River Road was briefly closed, but by 3:30 p.m. closures had all been lifted. Officials warn people to still expect delays as fire equipment moves in the area.
According to Klamath County Emergency Management, between 10 and 20 people were evacuated from their homes, but evacuations have also been lifted.
No structures were lost in the fire.
Klamath County Fire District 1 reminded residents that the open burn window is not yet open. Despite that, the agency said it has responded to several out of control fires already this year.
Burning is only allowed on approved days, and people should be sure the wind is below 10 miles per hour with no gusting. KCFD1 also reminds people to attend the fire from start to finish and to maintain a water source and appropriate tools. The agency warns people can be held liable for escaped fired.