Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Devon Gagneur of Klamath Falls was named to the honors list for the fall term at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.

To be included on the list, he had to have a grade point average of between 3.65 and 3.99.

Tags