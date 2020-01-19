Laura Flocchini of Klamath Falls and Molly Hepper of Fort Klamath were named to the dean’s list for the falls semester at Montana State University.
To be named to the list, each student had to have a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Two Klamath Falls residents currently attending Whitworth University have earned Provost Honor Roll status for the Fall 2019 semester, according to a news release.
Andrea Brandsness and Joel Zoolkoski have both been named to the Whitworth Honor Roll. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Whitworth University, located in Spokane, Wash., is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The university has an active enrollment of more than 3,000 students, and offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.