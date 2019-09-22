Julia Flocchini of Klamath Falls is among a group of incoming students at the University of Iowa with a grade-point average of at least 3.76 and is in the university’s College of Engineering.
Spotlight on students
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Tags
Holly Owens
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending
Video
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- Lotches pleads not guilty to attempted murder
- Oregon sees push for strictest gun storage law in US
- Jordan Cove permit delayed
- Oregon schools deliver worst test scores in 5 years
- Motorcyclist dies in Crater Lake crash
- Still lovin' it: Barnes Valley couple living the dream on their ranch
- Project thins dense juniper stands, clears way for watershed
- Benefit for the Basin gears up
- DMV shares alternatives ahead of Real ID licensing
- Sprague picnic area is oasis in the desert
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.