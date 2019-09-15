Klamath County School District
Districtwide — Wednesday: Professional development day, one hour delayed start.
Bonanza School — Monday: Picture day; elementary DIBELS testing.
Ferguson Elementary School — Thursday: Picture day. Friday: Forestry tour for sixth grades.
Henley Elementary School — Wednesday: August/September birthday celebrations at lunch times. Thursday: Palmer, DeMatteis, and Oates classes to the Lava Beds National Monument, 8:20 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Henley Middle School — Monday: Cookie dough sales; DIBELS; after school tutoring begins. Tuesday: DIBELS. Friday: Lifetouch Picture Day.
Mazama High School — Monday through Friday: Little Viks Cheer Camp 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Honor society meeting during lunch. Friday: Assembly schedule. Saturday: Viking Moms Football Clinic 10 a.m.
Merrill Elementary School — Monday: TAG classes begin;sSafety meeting. Tuesday: Speech classes begin. Thursday: Sixth grade forestry tour. Friday: Fourth graders to Lava Beds National Monument.
Peterson Elementary School — Friday: Back to school barbecue during regular lunch times.
Shasta Elementary School — Tuesday: Booster meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday: Mountain bike club 2:45 to 4 p.m. Thursday: September/October birthday celebration. Friday: Shasta Pride Day; sixth graders to forestry tour.