Klamath Falls City Schools
Districtwide — Monday, March 9: Klamath Falls City School District Board of Directors meeting, 6 p.m.
Klamath Union High School – Monday: DECA at State Competition. Tuesday: DECA at State Competition. Wednesday: DECA at State Competition. Thursday: Key Club, Room 214, 3:20 p.m.
Mills Elementary School — Monday: ELPA Testing, K – 5th grade. Tuesday: ELPA Testing, K – 5th grade. Wednesday: Blue Zone Day, ELPA Testing, K – 5th grade. Thursday: ELPA Testing, K – 5th grade. Friday: ELPA Testing, K – 5th grade.
Pelican Elementary School – Tuesday: Second Quarter Assembly, grades 3-5, 2 p.m. Second Quarter Assembly, grades K-2, 2:30 p.m.
Ponderosa Middle School — Monday: Art Club, Room 25, 3:20 p.m. Robotics Club, Room 11, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday: Math Counts (Room 12) 3:16 p.m.; D&D Club (Room 2) 3:20 p.m., Battle of the Books (Room 37), 3:20 p.m.; Chess Club (Room 20), 3:20 p.m. Wednesday: Upstanders Club (Room 16), 3:20 p.m.; YU-GI-OH Club (Room 43), 3:20 p.m.; Robotics Club (Room 11), 3:20 p.m. Thursday: Strategy Club (Room 10), 3:20 p.m.; Improv Club (Room 5), 3:20 p.m.; Justice/Empowerment Club (Turnaround), 3:20 p.m.; Lego Club (Room 41), 3:30 p.m. Friday: Leadership Dance (Small & Large Gyms), 5:30 p.m.
Klamath County School District
Districtwide – Wednesday: Professional Development Day (one hour late start).
Bonanza – Tuesday: Baseball drive-thru dinner (contact office). Wednesday: FFA Officer meeting during lunch. Friday: 5th grade at STARBASE.
Ferguson – Monday through Thursday: Konnect Dental on the stage. Wednesday: Spring Pictures in the gym. Thursday: Police K-9 visit for 3rd grade. Friday: Kindergarten and 1st grades 100th day of school celebration.
Henley Elementary – Monday: Good News Club at 3:15 p.m.
Henley Middle – Monday through Thursday: After School tutoring, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: Art Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Star Base, 3:20 to 4:30 p.m.; Parent Night adolescent suicide prevention at Brixner, 6:00 p.m. Thursday: Debate Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Henley High – All week: National FFA Week. Thursday through Saturday: The Giver, 7:00 p.m. in the Hampton Performing Arts Center.
Merrill – Tuesday: Husky Assembly at 7:55 a.m.
Peterson – Thursday: 4th graders to Farm Expo in the afternoon.