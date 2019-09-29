Klamath County School District
Districtwide –Wednesday: Professional development day; one hour delayed start.
Bonanza School — Monday: FFA officers meeting at lunch. Tuesday: Les Schwab hunger initiation food drive. Wednesday: District soils judging contest in Lakeview. Friday: Health screenings for elementary students.
Ferguson Elementary School — Monday: Civil War fundraiser begins. Tuesday: Eye and vision screenings. Friday: Fourth grade field trip to Lava Beds National Monument.
Henley Elementary School — Monday: Fundraiser begins. Tuesday: Brown, Carlisle, and Nieman classes to Ross Ragland Theater 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Thursday: Vision and hearing screenings in the afternoon.
Henley Middle School — Monday: Cookie dough sales continue; after school tutoring 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: After school tutoring 3:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday: After school tutoring 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday: Cookie dough sales end.
Mazama High School — Wednesday: Anatomy field trip to Sky Lakes Medical Center; senior parent meeting 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday: Graduation Motivation for all seniors at Ross Ragland Theater; Army Guard at lunch every other Thursday.
Merrill Elementary School — Tuesday through Thursday: Second and third graders to Ross Ragland Theater. Tuesday: AM health screenings; PPA meeting 5:30 p.m.; open house 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday: Dental screenings; Picture Day. Friday: Popcorn sales.
Stearns Elementary School — Monday: Health screening for all students. Tuesday: Armstrong class to Starbase. Friday: Picture Day.