Klamath County School District
Districtwide – Wednesday: Professional Development day, one hour late start. Thursday: End of second grading period; Regular Board Meeting at 5 p.m. in the Thede Boardroom. Friday: Grade Preparation Day, no school for students.
Bonanza – Saturday: FFA at State Ag Sales at OSU.
Brixner – Monday through Thursday: After school tutoring available; Canned food drive begins. Tuesday: STARBASE.
Ferguson – Tuesday: Patzke’s 5th grade to STARBASE. Thursday: Beanland’s 5th grade to STARBASE; STEAM Day.
Henley Elementary – Tuesday: Student Store open at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday: November birthday celebrations during lunch time. Thursday: Awards Assemblies for 4th-6th grades at 1:15 p.m., 2nd-3rd grades at 2 p.m., and Kindergarten-1st grades at 2:30 p.m.; Mrs. DeLonge, Mrs. Hankins, Mrs. Hullman, Ms. Fuller, Ms. Hulsey, and Mrs. Ray’s classes will be having Pioneer Days in the classrooms, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Henley Middle – Monday: Fire Drill at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday: After School tutoring, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: After School tutoring, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Engineering, 3:30 to 5 p.m.; Canned Food Drive ends; Hot Chocolate sold during lunch for .50 cents or 5 Bee Bucks; STAT at 8 a.m. in Library. Thursday: Debate Club at 3:30 p.m.; After School tutoring, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Henley High – Monday: First Day of Winter Sports. Thursday: Family Game Night, 6 p.m. at Henley High.
Keno – Thursday: November birthday celebrations in the Cafeteria during lunch.
Mazama – All week: Play rehearsal, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday: Winter parent/athlete meeting in Cafeteria, 7 p.m.; Pro Start field trip to Prather Ranch. Wednesday: Symphonic Band to Ashland all day; Archery Club in Cafeteria, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday: Senior pictures are due to yearbook.
Merrill – Tuesday: Husky Recess. Thursday: Awards Assembly at 1:30 p.m.
Peterson – Thursday: Movie Night in Cafeteria, “Lion King”, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Sage Community School – Monday: Board Meeting at 6 p.m.
Shasta – All Week: Canned Food Drive. Monday: 4th grade Park Presentation by Oregon Department of Forestry. Tuesday: Booster Club meeting in Library, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday: College t-shirt day; Watterburg’s 5th grade class to STARBASE. Thursday: November birthday celebration; Canned food drive assembly.
Stearns – Tuesday: Fundraiser items being delivered. Wednesday: Mazama students doing an art project with Mrs. Flammer’s class. Thursday: SMART readers here; Good News Club after school.