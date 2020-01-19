Klamath Falls City Schools
Districtwide — Monday: No school in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Friday: Grade preparation day; no school for students.
Mills Elementary School — Thursday: Family literacy night 6 p.m.
Pelican Elementary School — Wednesday: Kids in the kitchen for Dunaway class 12:15 p.m. Thursday: Pelican Carnival 5:30 p.m.
Ponderose Middle School — Tuesday: Math Counts 3:15 p.m.; D&D Club, Battle of the Books, and chess club 3:20 p.m. Wednesday: Upstanders club 3:20 p.m.; robotics club 3:30 p.m. Thursday: Gold card sledding trip to Diamond Lake 8:15 p.m.; strategy, improve club and justice empowerment club 3:20 p.m.; Lego Club 3:30 p.m.
Roosevelt Elementary School — Thursday: Fourth graders field trip to Lava Beds National Monument.
Klamath County School District
Districtwide — Monday: No school in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Thursday: Last day of first semester. Friday: Grade preparation day; no school for students.
Bonanza School — Wednesday: FFA officers meeting during lunch. Saturday: Winter formal.
Brixner Junior High School — Tuesday through Thursday: Homework help after school. All week: Connect Dental forms available in office.
Ferguson Elementary School — Tuesday: Konnect Dental screenings all day. Wednesday: Monteil class to Starbase. Thursday: STEAM Day; family academic night 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Henley Elementary School — Tuesday: Student store 7:45 a.m. Thursday: Awards assemblies grades four through six at 1:15 p.m., grades two and three at 2 p.m., and grades kindergarten and first at 2:30 p.m.
Henley Middle School — Tuesday through Thursday: After school tutoring 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: Art club 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Starbase 3:20 p.m. Wednesday: Hot chocolate sold during lunch; engineering club at Henley High School 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Merrill Elementary School — Thursday: Fifth graders to Starbase; Husky Craft Day.
Peterson Elementary School — Thursday: Bingo night 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Shasta Elementary School — Tuesday: Team awards kindergarten through second grade at 8:20 a.m. and third through sixth grades at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday: SMART reading; no late start.