Klamath Falls City Schools
Districtwide — Monday: No school in observance of Veterans Day. Tuesday: Report cards sent home.
Conger Elementary School — Tuesday and Thursday: Third grad youth starts (Davis class at 8:40 a.m., Elliott class at 9:15 a.m. and Gray class at 9:50 a.m.). Wednesday: Orchestra academy 3 p.m. at Klamath Union High School.
Klamath Union High School — Tuesday: Cross country awards and girl soccer awards 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday: DECA to Washington, D.C.; Thursday and Friday: “Dracula” performed in James Ivory Performing Arts Center Theater 7 p.m.
Mills Elementary School
— Wednesday: Picture retakes 9:30 a.m.; 100th Anniversary Carnival 6 p.m.
Pelican Elementary School — OSU Discover My Plate (Grounds class at 1:45 p.m. and Osborn class at 2:15 p.m.).
Ponderosa Middle School — Tuesday: Math Counts 3:15 p.m.; D&D club and chess club 3:20 p.m.; STEM club 3:30 p.m. Wednesday: Upstanders club, math tutoring, witchcraft club and YU-GI-OH club 3:20 p.m. Thursday: Strategy club, improv club and justice empowerment club 3:20 p.m.; TCG club 3:25 p.m.; Lego club 3:30 p.m.
Roosevelt Elementary School — Tuesday and Thursday: Beard class to YMCA for swimming lessons.
Klamath County School District
Districtwide – Monday: No school in observance of Veterans Day. Wednesday: Professional development day (one hour late start).
Bonanza School —Tuesday: FFA state officers leadership tour. Wednesday: District Ag Sales at Eagle Point. Saturday: Daddy/daughter dance hosted by the Girl Scouts.
Brixner Junior High School — Tuesday through Friday: After school tutoring available.
Ferguson Elementary School — Tuesday: Booster club meeting 6 p.m.
Henley Elementary School — Tuesday: Picture Retake Day; Smencil and Smens sales at the a.m. recess for $1/each.
Henley Middle School — Tuesday through Thursday: After school tutoring 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: Honor society induction 5 p.m. Wednesday: Honorary Hornet Assembly 2:45 p.m. Thursday: Debate club 3:30 p.m. Friday: Cookie dough delivery expected.
Henley High School — Tuesday: FFA meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday: Cross country awards 6 p.m.
Keno Elementary School — Thursday: Picture Retake Day.
Peterson Elementary School — Tuesday: PTO meeting 6 p.m.
Sage Community School – Wednesday: Early release at 11:15 a.m.
Shasta Elementary School — Wednesday: College T-shirt Day. Thursday: SMART reading. Friday: Shasta Pride Day; K. Johnson fifth grade to Starbase.