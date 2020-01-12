Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County School District

Districtwide Wednesday: Professional development day; one hour late start.

Brixner Junior High School — Monday through Thursday: Homework help after school. All week: Dental forms available in office.

Ferguson Elementry School — Monday: Monteil class to Starbase. Tuesday: Dental screenings all day; booster club meeting 6 p.m.

Henley Elementary School — Monday: Good news club 3:15 p.m. Wednesday: January birthday celebrations during lunch. Thursday: Dental screening. Friday: Popcorn sales at the afternoon recess.

Henley Middle School — Monday through Thursday: After school tutoring. Monday: Kindness club meeting 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; coin drive continues. Tuesday: Art club meeting 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Starbase at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday: Honorary hornet assembly.

Henley High School — Monday: Basketball/wrestling sports pictures. Tuesday: FFA 6 p.m. Friday: Military appreciation night at varsity basketball game vs. Klamath Union.

Keno – Thursday: January birthday celebrations during lunch.

Merrill Elementary School — Tuesday: PPA meeting 6 p.m. Thursday: Fifth grades to Starbase; first grades to Ross Ragland Theater.

Peterson Elementary School — Tuesday: PTO meeting 6 p.m.

Sage Community School — Monday: Board meeting. Wednesday: Early release at 11:15 a.m.

Shasta Elementary School — Monday through Wednesday: DIBELS testing. Wednesday: Late start/college T-shirt day; SMART reading. Thursday: January birthday celebrations; third grades to Ross Ragland Theater field trip. Friday: Morris fifth grade to Starbase; Shasta pride day.

Stearns Elementary School — Thursday: Kindergarten and first grades to Ross Ragland Theater to see “The Princess and the Pirates.”

