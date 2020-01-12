Klamath County School District
Districtwide Wednesday: Professional development day; one hour late start.
Brixner Junior High School — Monday through Thursday: Homework help after school. All week: Dental forms available in office.
Ferguson Elementry School — Monday: Monteil class to Starbase. Tuesday: Dental screenings all day; booster club meeting 6 p.m.
Henley Elementary School — Monday: Good news club 3:15 p.m. Wednesday: January birthday celebrations during lunch. Thursday: Dental screening. Friday: Popcorn sales at the afternoon recess.
Henley Middle School — Monday through Thursday: After school tutoring. Monday: Kindness club meeting 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; coin drive continues. Tuesday: Art club meeting 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Starbase at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday: Honorary hornet assembly.
Henley High School — Monday: Basketball/wrestling sports pictures. Tuesday: FFA 6 p.m. Friday: Military appreciation night at varsity basketball game vs. Klamath Union.
Keno – Thursday: January birthday celebrations during lunch.
Merrill Elementary School — Tuesday: PPA meeting 6 p.m. Thursday: Fifth grades to Starbase; first grades to Ross Ragland Theater.
Peterson Elementary School — Tuesday: PTO meeting 6 p.m.
Sage Community School — Monday: Board meeting. Wednesday: Early release at 11:15 a.m.
Shasta Elementary School — Monday through Wednesday: DIBELS testing. Wednesday: Late start/college T-shirt day; SMART reading. Thursday: January birthday celebrations; third grades to Ross Ragland Theater field trip. Friday: Morris fifth grade to Starbase; Shasta pride day.
Stearns Elementary School — Thursday: Kindergarten and first grades to Ross Ragland Theater to see “The Princess and the Pirates.”