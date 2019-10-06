Klamath County School District
District wide —Thursday: end of first grading period. Friday: grade preparation day, no school.
Bonanza — Monday: FFA membership meeting at noon; Wear Boots to Stomp Out Bullying. Wednesday: mandatory state soils meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday: state soils judging contest at Irrigon; fall OATA Conference in Roseburg.
Ferguson — All week: Civil War fundraiser continues. Tuesday: Booster Club meeting in library at 6 p.m. Thursday: STEAM day.
Henley Elementary — Monday: Booster meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday: picture day. Wednesday: awards assemblies for fourth through sixth grades at 1:15 p.m., second through third grades at 2 p.m., and kindergarten — first grades at 2:30 p.m.
Henley Middle — Monday through Thursday: After school tutoring, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Henley High — Tuesday: FFA chapter meeting in cafeteria, 6 p.m.
Keno — Monday: Picture day.
Mazama — Tuesday: blood drive; health screening in library; FBLA field trip to Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. approximate. Wednesday: band to North Medford, 4 to 11:30 p.m. approximate; Archery Club in cafeteria, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday: Army Guard at lunch.
Merrill — Tuesday through Thursday: second and third graders to Ross Ragland Theater. Tuesday: AM health screenings; PPA meeting at 5:30 p.m.; open house, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday: dental screenings; picture day. Friday: popcorn sales.
Peterson — Monday: fourth grades to Crater Lake, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday: Good News Club, 2:45 to 4 p.m.; PTO meeting in library at 6 p.m. Thursday: Walkathon, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Sage Community School — Wednesday: Early Release at 11:15 a.m.
Shasta — Wednesday: obstacle course-a-thon.
Stearns — Monday: cookie dough fundraiser kickoff assembly; Mrs. Pyeatt’s class to Starbase. Thursday: Mrs. Armstrong’s class to Starbase.
Klamath Falls City Schools
Conger Elementary — Tuesday: third grade Youth Starts. Thursday: third grade Youth Starts, early release at 11:30 a.m. for parent/teacher conferences. Friday: Early release at 11:30 a.m. for parent/teacher conferences.
Mills Elementary — Tuesday: Starbase. Wednesday: Starbase. Thursday: early release at 11:30 a.m. for parent/teacher conferences. Friday: Early release at 11:30 a.m. for parent/teacher conferences.
Pelican Elementary — Thursday: early release at 11:30 a.m. for parent/teacher conferences. Friday: Early release at 11:30 a.m. for parent/teacher conferences.
Ponderosa Middle School — Monday: 3:30 p.m. Robotics Club in room 11. Tuesday: 3:20 p.m. D&D Club in room 2. Wednesday: 3:20 p.m. Upstanders Club in room 16; 3:30 p.m. Robotics Club in room 11.
Klamath Union High School — Thursday: early release at noon for parent/teacher conferences. Friday: 8 a.m. photo retakes; early release at noon for parent/teacher conferences.